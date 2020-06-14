The coronavirus tally in India has reached 3,20,922 on Sunday according to ministry of health. While over 1.62 lakh people have recovered, there are nearly 1.5 lakh active cases in the country. The death toll due to the virus has reached 9,195. India is the fourth country worst-hit by coronavirus, after the United States, Brazil, and Russia.

Maharashtra alone has 1,04,568 cases, with death toll at 3,830, followed by Tamil Nadu with 42,687 cases and Delhi at 38,958 cases.

Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tp review Delhi’s response to coronavirus. The meeting comes two days after the Supreme Court came down heavily on Delhi government over the “horrendous, horrific and pathetic” situation in the city.

Globally, 7,766,952 people have been infected with the virus and 429,736 people have died according to Johns Hopkins University tracker.

China has imposed fresh lockdowns as it reported 57 new cases of the coronavirus. It is the highest daily figure since 13 April, as concerns grow about a resurgence of the disease.

The National Health Commission said 36 of the new cases were domestic infections in Beijing, with 2 more domestic infections in northeastern Liaoning province. Local health officials said they were close contacts of the Beijing cases.