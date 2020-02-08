Fifteen students from Kerala who were stranded in Hubei province of China following the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus have landed at the Cochin International Airport Limited and underwent a thermal screening for the infection, airport officials said on Saturday.

According to the officials, the students travelled to Bangkok from Kunming Airport and then took an Air Asia flight to reach Kerala.

The flight landed in Kochi at 11 pm on Friday. Then the students were directly taken to the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital in five sterilised ambulances.

The students have been admitted to an isolation ward of the hospital, the officials said.

Families of the students had reached the airport but they were not allowed to meet them.

Earlier, India had airlifted over 640 Indian students and seven Maldivian students from Wuhan on Saturday and Sunday in a complex evacuation operation.

India has created two Coronavirus quarantine facilities with the help of the Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). The facilities have been built near Manesar in Haryana and Chhawla camp in Delhi.

The Coronavirus has caused alarm because of its similarity to SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), which killed nearly 650 people across mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003.

The Coronavirus is a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes, but the virus in China is a novel strain and not seen before.