Corona again surges in Rajasthan with 161 positive patients in 24 hours

Covid-19 has alarmingly risen in June month in Rajasthan as it surged to 161 positive cases in the last 24 hours as against 66 on June first. Besides rate of Corona infectivity, the state recorded 6 mortality this month so far.

A sum of 161 corona positive cases were reported today in 13 out of 33 districts in Rajasthan, a medical bulletin stated here. With one person died of Corona yesterday, the death toll due to dreaded disease has risen to 9563 since March 2020 in the state.

The third wave of Corona, which began in late December 2021 and picked up in early months of this year, has claimed lives of 596 patients since January 5, though Omicron also got entry into the state but did not cause a major fatality except a few in co-morbidity patients.

Out of 161 cases, Jaipur reported 66 corona afflicted cases followed by Jodhpur 24, Bikaner 22, Alwar 12, Ajmer 10, Nagaur 7, Udaipur & Bhilwara 6 each, and remaining in 6 other district.

According to the state medical report, Corona has claimed 9563 deaths out of the total 1,287674 positive cases since March 2022, and 858 active cases are still under treatment in various state hospitals. The average death rate varied upto 1.5 percent since the first report of covid-19 positive since March 2020.