Corona 3rd wave still continues in Rajasthan, Jaipur reports one death

Pandemic Covid-19’s third wave still continues in parts of Rajasthan as Corona claimed the life of one person in Jaipur raising the death toll to 9555 in the state since March 2020.

A sum of 57 corona-positive cases was reported today in eight out of 33 districts in Rajasthan, a medical bulletin stated here. Today’s casualty of the covid-19 patient is the second in May month so far as one person died in Ajmer on May 10, 2022.

The third wave of Corona, which began in late December 2021 and picked up in the early months of this year, has claimed the lives of 588 patients since January 5, though Omicron also got entry into the state but did not cause a major fatality except a few in co-morbidity patients.

In the last 24 hours out of 57 patients, Jaipur reported 31 corona afflicted cases followed by Alwar 10, Ajmer 5, Jodhpur and Udaipur 3 each, Bikaner & Sikar 2 each, and Ganganagar one.

According to the state medical report, Corona has claimed 9555 deaths out of the total 1,285353 positive cases since March 2022, and 495 active cases are still under treatment in various state hospitals. The average death rate varied up to 1.5 percent since the first report of covid-19 positive in March 2020.

Despite this erratic graph of covid-19 positive cases in the state ranging up to 100 in the last couple of months, there is no strict guideline for even wearing a mask and keeping a one-metre social distance in daily life anywhere in the state.