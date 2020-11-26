At the Delhi border, thousands of farmers carrying sticks and swords threw barricades as they tried to force their way through for a protest march in Delhi.

Tear gas shells and water cannons were used to push back the farmers, who temporarily retreated but came back in larger numbers to clash with the police.

The Delhi administration has deployed security personnel to stop their entry into the city.

The farmers from five states – Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Kerala and Punjab – are planning a march to Delhi today and tomorrow. The Delhi government has refused to allow any rally in the city, citing the coronavirus outbreak.

Massive security arrangements have been made at the borders with Delhi at Gurugram and Faridabad.

Delhi has deployed forces at the borders, focusing especially on Ghazipur border, Chilla border and DND. As per the repots, eight companies of paramilitary forces will be stationed at the borders and Metro services curtailed as a precautionary measure.

The Delhi Police had on Wednesday tweeted saying all the requests received from various farmer organisations have been rejected and this has already been communicated to the organisers.

“Please cooperate with Delhi Police in ensuring no gathering in Delhi amid coronavirus, failing which legal action will be initiated as per law,” its tweet read.

Delhi Metro had in a notification said that due to farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ march protest, on request of Police and to avoid overcrowding in view COVID, services will be regulated tomorrow from resumption early in the morning till 2 PM through loops. After 2 PM, services will run on all lines from end to end.