Cops guilty of custodial abuse of Army officer and his fiancée will face the music: Odisha CM Majhi

Amid nationwide outrage and sharp attack from the Opposition and ex-servicemen, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said that the state government is taking the custodial abuse case involving the Army officer and his fiancée seriously. He assured that the guilty cops would be punished in accordance with the law after the completion of the ongoing probe by the Crime Branch.

Refuting allegations that the government is trying to shield the wrongdoers, Majhi said, “As soon as the incident came to the notice of the government, necessary steps were taken in accordance with the law, along with departmental action”.

As the incident was highly sensitive in nature, the government promptly ordered a Crime Branch inquiry keeping in view the fact that five policemen stood accused in the case.

The investigating authorities have been asked to submit a report within the specified time frame. As soon as the investigation report is received, the guilty will be punished in accordance with the law. The government has pledged a ‘zero tolerance’ policy towards all forms of crimes, especially in cases of violence and sexual harassment of women. Such crimes will not be tolerated in any form, CM Majhi stated on his “X’ handle on Friday.

Meanwhile, acting on a complaint lodged by the Army officer, the Odisha Crime Branch has registered a case of sexual assault against suspended inspector-in-charge (IIC) Dinakrushna Mishra of Bharatpur police station and some other cops. They allegedly assaulted the Army officer and molested and stripped his fiancée in custody on 15 September, a senior officer of the Crime Branch and Crime Investigation Department confided.