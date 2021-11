A constable of J&K Police was on Sunday evening shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar.

Police said that the constable Touseef Ahmad was targeted by terrorists near his house in the Batmaloo area of Srinagar at about 8 pm.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.

Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone, while expressing grief over the killing of the cop, tweeted; “Yet again an addition to army of orphans and widows. Pained to hear about the killing of Constable Touseef Ahmed”.