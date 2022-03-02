Coordination lacking among NDA alliance partners in Bihar: Tejashwi

Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar assembly Tejashwi Yadav has claimed that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is running an opportunistic government and it has been proven through the mud slinging at the leaders of all the four alliance partners. Nitish Kumar is not running a Sarkar (Government) but a circus in Bihar, he added.

“JD-U national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh said that the alliance between his party JD-U and the BJP is based on circumstances. A former minister from the BJP quota had levelled corruption charges at current land reforms minister Ram Surat Rai who is also from the BJP. Several ministers openly say that officials are not listening to them. The Speaker (Vijay Kumar Sinha) of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha claimed that the SHO of a police station in his home district was not listening to him. Jitan Ram Manjhi is challenging the liquor ban decision of Nitish Kumar and has levelled allegations against senior officials for drinking liquor after 10 p.m. every day. A BJP leader, Hari Bhushan Thakur, is threatening Muslims and the chief minister is silently watching them. He is not running a Sarkar but a circus,” Tejashwi said.

He also gave the example of Mullah Nasiruddin (a character from folklore) in the Bihar Vidhan Sabha during the discussion on the Governor’s speech.

“Mullah Nasiruddin purchased one kg of meat and asked his begum (wife) to cook it. While the cooking process was underway, Mullah Nasiruddin went to the market to eat paan. Until then, delicious meat was cooked. As he had not returned home, his wife tasted the gravy of the meat. As it was delicious, she ate the one kg meat. When Mullah Nasiruddin returned home and asked his wife to serve the meat, she served an empty plate. When Mullah Nasiruddin asked where the meat was, she blamed a cat for eating the entire meat. Mullah Nasiruddin caught the cat and put it on the weighing scale. The cat was exactly 1 kg. Then Mullah Nasiruddin asked his wife, “If it is meat then where is the cat and if it is a cat then where is the meat. The speech of the Governor is similar to the story of Mullah Nasiruddin. If he (Governor) claimed that the state is running on the development path then why is unemployment so high in Bihar and youth are migrating to other states in the search of jobs? Why did Niti Aayog declare that Bihar is at the bottom on every front? If crime is under control, why is the NCRB saying that crime is high in the state? Why is the constitution under threat? Why are farmers not satisfied with this government?” Tejashwi asked.

Following the allegations of Tejashwi Yadav, chief minister Nitish Kumar said that the crime graph in Bihar has come down significantly.

“As far as cognizable crimes are concerned, Bihar is in the 25th position. Comparing to 2020, the 11.14% murders, 33.16% riots, 11.90% kidnapping for ransom and 4.4% dowry murder, reduced in Bihar in 2021,” Kumar said.

“We are increasing numbers in the police force to maintain law and order. At present, there are 115 police personnel for every one lakh people. We are increasing this by a large number of recruitments. There are 25000 women cops in Bihar which is the highest in the country,” Kumar said.

“We are working hard in all sectors. During the pandemic, we have carried out a huge vaccination programme across the state and given booster doses as well. We have given Rs 4 lakh compensation to the family members of 11 lakh deceased who lost their lives due to corona in the state,” Kumar said.