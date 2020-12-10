On his way to West Bengal’s Diamond Harbour to attend a party event, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda’s convoy was attacked on Thursday.

Protestors, standing at both side of the road, hurled stones at Nadda’s motorcade, alleged party’s West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh.

BJP’s national secretary and party’s chief observer in West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya’s car was also at the receiving end of stone pelting.

He shared a video on his official Twitter handle of stones being tossed at his car, leaving window panes and the front of the car damaged.

“On our way to Diamond Harbour, TMC supporters blocked the road and pelted Naddaji’s vehicle and other cars in the convoy with stones. This only shows the true colour of the TMC,” Ghosh said as quoted by India Today.

Nadda, who is on a two-day tour of West Bengal to see party’s preparation for the 2021 Assembly polls in West Bengal, landed in Kolkata on Wednesday. Hew as greeted by protestors with black flag during his first event of the Bengal visit.

On his way to inaugurate the party’s election control room at Hastings in Kolkata, Nadda faced the heat of unknown protestors. They were reportedly against the three new farm laws introduced by the BJP government at the Centre.

Two security failures in as many days compelled Ghosh to write to Amit Shah, Union Home Minister of India. Reportedly, Shah has summoned for a report from the West Bengal administration about the security arrangement for Nadda, following Ghosh’s writing.

BJP has alleged TMC-backed miscreants of creating the unrest ahead of Nadda’s scheduled programme in Diamond Harbour, a coastal town in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district.

Meanwhile, earlier on the day a local leader was attacked before Nadda’s visit. Diamond Harbour own president of BJP, Surajit Halder, was physically assaulted on Thursday morning.

He has been taken to hospital. Another local leader, named Santana Mondal, was also at the receiving end of an onslaught, reported Bengali portal The Wall.

On both the occasions, the hindutva camp has alleged TMC of being the mastermind behind the attacks. The governing party, though, has refused the accusations

According to local BJP leadership, they were preparing for Nadda’s event and were putting party’s flags and banners in Diamond Harbour’s Notunpole area.

At around 6 in the morning on Thursday, the BJP workers were attacked by TMC-supported goons with firearms, proclaimed the saffron party. Apart from Halder, several other BJP workers were wounded in the attack.