Controversy erupted over booklets brought out by the Congress’ Seva Dal which allegedly made certain derogatory remarks pertaining to Veer Savarkar and Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi on Friday.

In the booklets, ‘Veer Savarkar Kitne Veer’ and ‘RSS and BJP Kuch Tathya aur Jankari’ are among other titles that are being distributed at the ongoing 10-day Seva Dal training camp in Bhopal. One of the booklets had even claimed that there was a physical relationship between Godse and Savarkar.

Booklet had even picked up an extract from Dominique Lapierre & Larry Collins’ book, “Freedom At Midnight” saying, “Before Nathuram Godse adopted Brahmacharya, there is just one mention about his physical relationship. The only physical relationship which Godse had before adopting Brahmacharya was a homosexual relationship with his political guru Veer Savarkar.”

Ranjit Savarkar, grandson of Veer Savarkar demanded that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should file cases against the Congress, its leader Rahul Gandhi and other leaders involved in the publishing of objectionable references. He also demanded that the Madhya Pradesh government should ban the offensive book.

“The Congress has been targeting Veer Savarkar and his legacy repeatedly for political mileage, but we never thought it would stoop so low,” said Ranjit Savarkar who is also the Chairman of Swatantryaveer Savarkar National Memorial.

He also demanded that the Congress leaders who were responsible should be booked for defamation, criminal conspiracy and other sections of IPC.