Controversial letter: Thiruvananthapuram Mayor files complaint with CM, seeks probe

After the letter purportedly sent by her to CPI-M District Secretary Anavoor Nagappan seeking a ‘priority list’ of candidates from the party for contractual appointments in the Corporation kicked up a row, Thiruvananthapuram Mayor S Arya Rajendran on Sunday filed a complaint with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, seeking a probe into the controversial letter.

Mayor visited the CM at the Cliff House here on Sunday and filed the complaint at the CM’s Office. Later, addressing a press conference, the Mayor rubbished the allegations against her and stated that the letter is a fabricated one.

“In my complaint to the CM, I have said that there is a letter circulating in my name and that the truth behind it has to be probed,” she told media persons

Meanwhile, CPI-M State Secretary MV Govindan on Sunday rejected the allegations against Mayor Arya Rajendran. “Mayor herself said the letter is fake. The CPI-M District Secretary has also said that he didn’t receive the letter,” said Govindan at a press conference here

Stating that his party does not have the system of backdoor appointments for recruiting CPI-M members to vacant posts, Govindan asked: “Then, how will this happen?”

In this connection, KPCC president K Sudhakaran said the Congress will go ahead with protests in the ‘letter controversy.’

Stating that the explanations given by the Mayor in the controversy are fragile, Sudhakaran said the Mayor cannot comprehend what is right and what is wrong.

Thiruvananthapuram City Corporation Mayor landed in a controversy after a letter purportedly sent by her to the CPI-M District Secretary, Anavoor Nagappan seeking a ‘priority list’ of candidates from the party for contractual appointments in the corporation surfaced on Saturday.

The purported letter, addressing Nagappan as ‘comrade,’ was written on the official letter pad of Mayor and it provides a split-up of the vacant positions (public health expert – 1, doctors 74, staff nurses – 66, pharmacists – 64, lab technicians – 23, multi-purpose workers – 59, optometrists – 2 and part time sweepers – 6).