As the winter session of the parliament begins from today Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the commencement of the session hoped for “frank discussions on all matters”.

PM Modi said, “We want discussion on all issues. Constructive discussion and debates are welcome and everyone should use their capabilities to the best possible use of the session.”

While speaking to reporters he said, “We want the best of best debates and hope all parties will contribute in a positive and proactive way, as they did in the previous session.”

PM Modi also reinstated his faith in the “oneness and unity” of the country as he hailed the completion of 70 years of Indian Constitution. He also said that the current session is the last one for the year 2019.

He further said, “In the last few days, we have got an opportunity to meet all the party leaders. Parliament sessions have been successful because of the support of all the MPs and this is a success of the entire Parliament. I thank all the MPs and I hope this session also works on the agenda of the progress of the nation.”

The winter session of parliament starting today will be held till December 13.

The Modi government is set to push for the passage of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, a key BJP plank which is aimed at granting nationality to non-Muslim immigrants from neighbouring countries, in this session. The government has listed the bill in its items of business for the session, according to news agency PTI.

Among the other issue the Opposition is going to question the BJP government is: the current situation in Kashmir and detention of the politicians there, the economic slowdown, the agrarian crisis, sale of Air India and BPCL and job losses.

Prime Minister Modi has directed all officers and MPs to be regular and attend all the Committee meetings during the course of this session, according to news reports.