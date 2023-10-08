Construction of 250 m viaduct (2-lane) with a 395 m (2-lane) Maroge tunnel completed in J&K: Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari in a post said in Jammu & Kashmir the construction of a 250- meter viaduct (2-lane) in conjunction with a 395- meter (2-lane) Maroge Tunnel, at an estimated cost of ₹82 Crores has been successfully completed.

Shri Gadkari said this infrastructure is situated along the Ramban to Banihal section of NH-44.This 645-meter segment, as part of the larger project, will not only shorten the travel distance by 200 meters, reducing steep gradients, but also provide an alternative route bypassing the well –known Sita Ram Passi slide area. Furthermore, it facilitates the smooth flow of vehicles, bypassing the challenging Margo Area gradients, he added.

The Minister said under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi we steadfastly uphold our commitment to delivering exceptional highway infrastructure to Jammu & Kashmir. He said this transformative development not only contributes to the region’s economic growth but also enhance its appeal as a premier tourist destination.

