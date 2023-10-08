Logo

Logo

# India

Construction of 250 m viaduct (2-lane) with a 395 m (2-lane) Maroge tunnel completed in J&K: Gadkari

The Minister said under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi  we steadfastly uphold our commitment to delivering exceptional highway infrastructure to Jammu & Kashmir

SNS | New Delhi | October 8, 2023 2:11 pm

Construction of 250 m viaduct (2-lane) with a 395 m (2-lane) Maroge tunnel completed in J&K: Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari in a post said in Jammu & Kashmir  the construction of a 250- meter viaduct (2-lane) in conjunction with a 395- meter (2-lane) Maroge Tunnel, at an estimated cost of ₹82 Crores has been  successfully completed.

Shri Gadkari said this infrastructure is situated along the Ramban to Banihal section of NH-44.This 645-meter segment, as part of the larger project, will not only shorten the travel distance by 200 meters, reducing steep gradients, but also provide an alternative route bypassing the well –known Sita Ram Passi slide area. Furthermore, it facilitates the smooth flow of vehicles,  bypassing  the challenging Margo Area gradients, he added.

The Minister said under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi  we steadfastly uphold our commitment to delivering exceptional highway infrastructure to Jammu & Kashmir. He said this transformative development not only contributes to the region’s economic growth but also enhance its appeal as a premier tourist destination.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related posts

# India

Property tax notification put on hold in J&K

The term of the BJP ruled Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) will end on 14 November, while that of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) will end on 5 November. The term of other urban local bodies will expire in October and November.