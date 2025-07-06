Construction for new Rajasthan Congress office begins in Jaipur

The Construction work for the new building of the Congress state headquarters began at the 6000 sq mtr plot in Mansarovar here on Sunday.

Ceremonial puja and religious rituals were performed by the senior party leaders, including former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, State President Govind Singh Dotasra, party’s state unit incharge and former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and LoP Rajasthan Tika Ram Jully before the construction commenced.

The foundation ceremony for the multi-storey building was laid at an impressive ceremony by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and his predecessor, now leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on September 23, 2023, almost a couple of months ahead of the state assembly elections, 2023.

However, in view of political and electoral compulsions the regular construction work could not be started. The building project involves an estimated investment of around Rs 80 crore.