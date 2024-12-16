Constitutional values to be incorporated in Himachal school curriculum: CM

In a significant development, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to incorporate the constitutional values in the school curriculum.

This was stated by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while presiding over a review meeting of the Education Department here on Monday.

He said that the government was giving special preference to impart quality education and apprise the students about their duties and responsibilities for their all-around development.

The Chief Minister said that six schools each, in every assembly constituency would be equipped with all the necessary facilities like adequate staff and other infrastructural conveniences including labs, library.

He directed the officers to complete all the formalities for setting up these schools in a time bound manner and directed them to prepare parameters for their administrative control.

A calendar of activities for the whole year will be prepared for all schools, which will contain details of academic and other activities of each day, he said.

“As a part of ‘Vyavastha Parivartan’, innovative measures were being adopted to bring rationalisation in the education department. Besides, steps were being taken for deployment of teachers and strengthening the educational infrastructure,” said Sukhu.

The headmaster or principal of the school will have to regularly send the information of teachers departing on leave to the Deputy Director’s office, he said, adding that this will help in ensuring the presence of teachers in schools as well.

While discussing the ‘Guest Teacher Policy’ Sukhu said that it would help in maintaining continuity in teaching and learning process

In case the regular teacher of the educational institution goes on leave, the services of qualified teachers will be taken and this will also not disrupt the studies of the children, he added.

The Chief Minister said that in order to strengthen the higher education system, the process of rationalization is being adopted in colleges also.

Along with the inclusion of new subjects in the colleges, their rationalization is also being done, he added.