Constable killed, 5 policemen injured after Nihang Sikh opens fire at Punjab Gurudwara

A Punjab home guards constable was killed and five policemen were injured after a Nihang Sikh opened fire at a Gurudwara in Punjab’s Kapurthala on Thursday. The deceased constable has been identified as Jaspal Singh. He was posted at Sultanpur Lodhi police station and had gone to the Gurudwara following clashes between two groups over possession of the Gurudwara.

According to initial reports, the incident took place following clashes between two Nihang groups over the control of the Gurudwara Akal Bunga, which is located near the the main Gurudwara Ber Sahib.

The police had gone to the Gurudwara in the wee hours of Thursday to vacate it from the Nihang group led by Mann Singh.

As the police team reached there, Mann Singh and his men opend fire at the police, killing one constable and wounding five policemen.

Following the incident, the Nihangs have locked the Gurudwara from inside as tension prevailed in the area ahead of birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev on November 27.

The police have barricaded the area and negotiating with the Nihang groups to vacate the Gurudwara.

The incident of violence involving Nihang Sikhs have risen over the last few years. Earlier in August this year, a Nihang Sikh in Punjab’s Tarsikka had killed his daughter with a sword he carried, tied her body to a motorcycle and dragged her body for several kilometres before dropping it at a railway crossing.

According to the police, the incident took place following an altercation between the father and the daughter, who had left her home without informing him

When she returned, the Nihang Sikh father confronted her and an altercation lead to her brutal killing.

In April 2020, four Nihang Sikhs in Patiala chopped off a policeman’s hand allegedly for asking them to show curfew passes outside a vegetable market.