After an emphatic victory for the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine in Maharashtra, which formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance government in the state, Sanjay Raut on Wednesday claimed that “conspiracies were being hatched to remove Shiv Sena from Maharashtra”.

Speaking to ANI, Shiv Sena MP Raut alleged that there “was an attempt to make NCP chief Sharad Pawar a part of the conspiracy but he did not fall for it”.

After a prolonged political drama in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance on November 28.

Hours after Ajit Pawar resigned as the Deputy CM on November 26, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis too followed suit after it was reportedly decided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Party President Amit Shah and party Executive President JP Nadda in a meeting.

Both the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister took oath in the wee hours of November 23, a move that took everyone by surprise.

Following this, reports emerged that NCP Chief Sharad Pawar was part of discussions for Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government formation adding that he had given his assent to Ajit Pawar.

However, the move was challenged by the opposition in Supreme Court which in its judgment on Tuesday morning ordered a floor test on Wednesday.

After taking oath as deputy CM, Ajit Pawar had claimed his party decided to go with the BJP to form a stable government in Maharashtra. He further said that he is in NCP and shall always be with NCP as Sharad Pawar as its leader.

However, Sharad Pawar said his nephew’s decision was a personal one.

said that the decision was not that of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and placed on record that they do not support or endorse the decision of Ajit Pawar.