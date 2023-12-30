Cong’s NAC holds meeting with leaders from UP

The National Alliance Committee (NAC) of the Congress on Saturday held a meeting with the senior leaders of the state unit of Uttar Pradesh.

During the meeting chaired by convener of the panel Mukul Wasnik, they discussed the upcoming Lok Sabha elections besides the party’s ‘UP Jodo Yatra’ among others.

“We discussed the roadmap of the Congress and INDIA alliance for the upcoming elections (Lok Sabha). We also discussed the party’s ongoing UP Jodo Yatra,” said Congress’ UP in-charge Avinash Pande after the meeting.

Advertisement

He further said: “In the coming days, how we can make the INDIA alliance further strong, and how the candidate of INDIA alliance can win by a huge margin was discussed.”

Pande informed that the report of today’s meeting would be submitted to the party’s top leadership by the NAC.

The NAC held a meeting with the leaders of the party’s Bihar and Maharashtra unit here on Friday.

These meetings are held with senior leaders of the Pradesh Congress Committees to take their views on seat sharing for the general elections.

Notably, several parties of the INDIA have already stressed on the need to finalise on seat sharing at the earliest. The INDIA is an umbrella of Opposition parties formed to take on the ruling BJP in the Lok Sabha polls.