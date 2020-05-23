Congress party in Uttar Pradesh has written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday to open all places of worship which are closed due to deadly coronavirus.

In a letter written by Lucknow Congress president Mukesh Singh Chauhan, the party said that the way the Central and State governments have issued orders to open shops for essential commodities, in the same way now all the big and small places of worship — temples, churches, mosques, gurdwaras should also be thrown open for the devotees.

“India is a multi-religious and faith-oriented country. Here people believe that worship of God will reduce their suffering. But due to the closure of the places of worship, people are not able to pray to their God. Therefore, major religious places should be immediately opened with social distancing in full compliance with the lockdown norms,” the letter said.

In the letter, Chauhan further advised that sanitizer machines should be placed at the entry of major places of worship just like it is done in government offices.

He also said if liquor shops can be opened, in the same way, the temples, mosques, gurudwaras, churches should also be opened in full compliance of the social distancing norms.

A similar request was made by the president of the Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad, Mahant Narendra Giri.