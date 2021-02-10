Addressing the Kisan Panchayat on Wednesday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra “promised” that her party will repeal the three “black” central farm laws and ensure MSPs for different crops as soon as it returned to power at the Centre.

“When the Congress comes to power again, we will immediately repeal these farm laws. We will also ensure MSPs for all farmers,” said Priyanka while addressing the Kisan Panchayat in Chilkhana in Saharanpur district.

Assuring that Congress would stand with them in “their fight against the black laws”, Priyanka urged the farmers not to step back from their ongoing agitation across many states in support of their demands.

“There should be no politics with farmers. Those who do not respect the sentiments of farmers cannot be called patriots,” said Priyanka.

She also flayed Prime Minister Narendra Modi while reminding the audience that the BJP had promised to clear sugar cane dues totalling Rs 15,000 crore within 15 days of coming to power at the Centre.

“Instead, the Prime Minister bought two planes worth Rs 16,000 crore for himself and conveniently forgot about the farmers’ money,” she quipped.

“When a farmer’s son becomes a jawan, he provides security to the Prime Minister but the latter does not recognise what lies in the hearts of farmers.

“They claim that those protesting on the Delhi borders are not farmers but anti-social elements. Why do they have to ridicule the farmers? And what do they mean by using the term ‘andolanjivi’?” she asked.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the district administration in Saharanpur had imposed Section 144 of the CrPC ahead of the farmers’ meeting.

The orders were issued by the District Magistrate Saharanpur citing various reasons including upcoming festivities, the spread of Covid-19 pandemic and the possibility of violence by anti-social elements in the state.

The restrictions were imposed till April 5.

(With IANS inputs)