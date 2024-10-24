Congress will not contest UP Assembly by-elections

The Congress on Thursday announced that it would not contest the forthcoming by-election for the nine Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The party said it would strive for the victory of INDIA bloc candidates.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Congress in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, Avinash Pande, attacked the BJP, stating, “Today, political and social tensions are increasing across the country. This is not about the organisation or party, it’s time to protect the Constitution and brotherhood.”

“By-elections will be held in nine Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. Keeping this in mind, with the approval of the top leadership of Congress, we have decided not to field candidates in the Uttar Pradesh by-elections,” he said.

The UP Congress in-charge said, “If the BJP is not stopped today, the Constitution, brotherhood, and mutual harmony will weaken in the times to come. Our party workers are committed to ensuring the BJP’s defeat in these elections to create a positive impact in the 2027 UP Assembly elections.”

The senior Congress leader said that all INDIA bloc candidates will receive support from party workers, who will work to ensure their victory.

“We will strive for the success of the candidates from the INDIA bloc,” Pande said.

Notably, the by-elections in eight Assembly seats were necessitated following the resignation of members, while one seat was affected by disqualification.

Polling for all these seats will take place on 13 November. The counting of votes will take place alongside the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly polls on 23 November.