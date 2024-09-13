Congress wants to create an atmosphere of emergency in India, alleges Giriraj Singh

Union Minister of Textile Giriraj Singh on Friday, while targeting Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, alleged the Congress wants to bring a state of emergency in the country.

The Union Minister, who inaugurated the Moonj Shilpgram fair organized at Maheva in Naini area, said that opposition leaders are trying to tarnish India’s image by going abroad and they are working to bring down the dignity of the country.

He claimed that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has said that if the Congress had 20 more seats, they would have put the BJP in jail. The Congress wants to bring a state of emergency in the country, he claimed.

Commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the residence of the Chief Justice of India on the occasion of Ganesh Puja, Singh said that some people did not like it.

He also criticised former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, alleging that they see only caste even in criminals. “Akhilesh Yadav ji promoted hooliganism during his regime but Yogi ji sees only criminals. This is the difference between Yogi and Akhilesh,” he claimed.

Commenting on the bail of Arvind Kejriwal, he said: “These people had taken an oath in front of the country that they would not indulge in corruption. But today the entire Kejriwal government is trapped in the clutches of corruption.”

Commenting on the protest over a mosque in Shimla, Singh said that Hindus in Himachal Pradesh showed solidarity, due to which the Waqf Board had to bow down and the illegally built mosque had to be demolished. This is the unity the country needs, he added.