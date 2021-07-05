The Congress’ top leadership has called all its 19 MLAs in Bihar to Delhi for a high-level meeting with former party president Rahul Gandhi.

Sources have said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his aides are in contact with some of the Congress MLAs and Congress’ top leaders who learnt about the development.

However, the party’s top leadership has denied any such developments.

Madan Mohan Jha, Bihar Congress chief said: “Our MLAs and MPs are with us and they have faith in the Congress party and leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. There is no truth in it.”

“Our MLAs, MLCs, MPs, present and ex-CLP leaders and other top state leaders have expressed a desire to meet with Rahul Gandhi and he has given time on July 7,” Jha said.

Murari Gautam, Congress MLA from Chenari in Rohtas said : “We have an executive committee meeting scheduled on July 7 where we will discuss the present political circumstances of Bihar and future policies with our leader Rahul Gandhi.”

After Bihar Social Welfare Minister Madan Sahani turned rebellious and challenged the present NDA government in Bihar, sources have said that the ruling JDU is eyeing MLAs of Congress.

The JDU believes that if half a dozen MLAs turn rebels like Madan Sahani, the NDA government will lose the majority in the Vidhan Sabha.

JDU’s top leadership also knows that Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) may turn vulnerable in a crisis situation. Both parties have 4 MLAs each.