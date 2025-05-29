Congress to organise ‘Jai Hind Sabha’ at MP’s Jabalpur

The opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh will organise a ‘Jai Hind Sabha’ at Jabalpur on 31 May, the same day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a ‘Women Empowerment Mega Conference’ in Bhopal, where he is expected to highlight ‘Operation Sindoor’.

According to Congress leaders, the party is organising nationwide ‘Jai Hind Sabhas’ to honour the bravery and valour of the Indian Armed Forces displayed during ‘Operation Sindoor’ in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack.

Advertisement

The Congress sabhas are being seen as a counter to the BJP’s ‘Tiranga Yatras’, which were taken out by the saffron party nationally to celebrate the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Advertisement

According to MP Congress spokesperson Abhinav Barolia, former MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Chhattisgarh ex-Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel would address the Congress rally in Jabalpur.

The Congress leader said that the party’s sabha would raise questions at the silence of PM Modi on the recent controversies involving MP Tribal Affairs Minister Vijay Shah, Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, and other leaders who allegedly insulted the Indian Armed Forces, officers, and soldiers with their derogatory and irresponsible statements.