Congress to move court for judicial probe into AI camera, KFON projects

KPCC president K Sudhakaran said that the Congress would approach the court demanding a judicial inquiry into the alleged corruptions in the installation of artificial intelligence (AI) cameras in the state under the Safe Kerala project and the KFON project which has offered to provide free internet to 20 lakh poor families in the state.

Sudhakaran said here on Sunday that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan , CPI-M leaders and ministers in the state Cabinet are trying to block the hole with darkness as regard to the corruption in the projects without giving answers to the charges despite evidence has come out that the contract was awarded in violation of the norms.

He said the Chief Minister’s strategy of creating a smoke screen by portraying the evidence as false accusations will not work.

Stating that Pinarayi Vijayan and his associates are the ones who came out to make financial gains by imposing fines from the people, Sudhakaran urged the government not to implement the project which is steeped in corruption till truth regarding the projects come out.

He said the people are aware of the commission transactions to the tune of crores of Rupees that took place under the AI camera and KFON projects

In this connection, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday alleged that what happened under the cover of the AI camera project was one of the biggest robberies Kerala has ever seen.

In an open letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Ramesh Chennithala said the reaction that the CM made the other day regarding the massive corruption in the installation of AI cameras under the Safe Kerala project is surprising.

In the letter Chennithala said that massive corruption took place in the Safe Kerala project, which was designed to rob the common people of Kerala under the guise of catching traffic violations.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who has remained silent on allegations relating to the AI camera project, on Saturday said the corruption accusations levelled by Opposition parties were aimed at spoiling the second-anniversary celebrations of his government.

Meanwhile the CPI-M state secretary M V Govindan on Sunday said the allegations of corruption against the AI-enabled camera project are aimed to hide the achievements of the state government

He alleged the UDF and media have joined hands in peddling propaganda against the government and the Safe Kerala project. MV Govindan said here the Opposition is creating a smokescreen by raising controversy over the AI camera project and no corruption took place in the project.

There has been a concerted effort on the part of the Opposition and the media to hide the positive aspects about the projects that were initiated by the government as part of the 100-day action plan, Govindan said.