Congress terms Ghulam Nabi Azad’s resignation “unfortunate”

Reacting to the resignation of senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad from all the positions of the party, Jairam Ramesh, AICC general secretary termed the resignation as “unfortunate”.

In a joint press conference held at party headquarters here, Ramesh and senior Congress leader and former minister Ajay Maken said, “We have read the letter of veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad that has been released to the media.”

“Ghulam Sahab is the senior Congress leader. Through Congress, he has held the most prestigious posts of Administration in various states. It is a misfortune for Congress as he left the party at a time when the whole congress is engaged in the issue to combat price rise, unemployment and polarisation under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi,” added Maken.

Maken further added, “We have organised a national rally against the price rise in Ram Lila Maidan in Delhi on 4th September, which will be addressed by Rahul Gandhi and on 7th September we have also organised ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ against rising fuel price, unemployment and polarization which is a direct fight against BJP.”

Congress is also scheduled to hold 22 press conferences on 29th August and 32 press conferences on 5th September across India, as said by congress leader.

Congress leader Jai Ram Ramesh said, “At a time when every congressman and congresswoman is involved in ensuring the ‘Mahengi pe Hala Bol’ rally and wants to walk along with Rahul Gandhi to walk the 3500 Km long Bharat Joda Yatra, it is most unfortunate that at this point in time we have to read this letter which has been released to press.”

Taking to microblogging sites, Congress leader Jai Ram Ramesh attacks Ghulam Nabi Azad, “A man who has been treated with the greatest respect by the Congress leadership has betrayed it by his vicious personal attacks which reveals his true character. GNA’s DNA has been modi-fied.”

A man who has been treated by the greatest respect by the Congress leadership has betrayed it by his vicious personal attacks which reveals his true character. GNA's DNA has been modi-fied. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 26, 2022

Earlier today, senior congress leader Gulam Nabi Azad resigned from all the posts of congress in a letter to Sonia Gandhi.