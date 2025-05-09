Congress takes out ‘Jai Hind Yatra’ to mark Operation Sindoor

Congress, on Friday, took out ‘Jai Hind Yatra’ from Jantar Manter to Raisina Road to hail the bravehearts of the Indian Army for the execution of Operation Sindoor destroying nine terrorist camps to avenge the gruesome terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam in Kashmir that left 26 dead.

Thousands of party workers, along with senior leaders, including Delhi chief Devender Yadav, AICC treasurer Ajay Maken, organization Secretary K C Venugopal former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Ghelot, Pawan Khera, AICC General Secretary Sachin Pilot, and Delhi in-charge Qazi Nizamuddin, took part in the yatra.

They shouted slogans like “Jai Hind” and “Jai Jawan-Jai Kisan” during the Yatra while carrying Tricolour in their hands extending in support to the Armed forces who have eliminated terrorist camps operational from the Pakistan soil.

During the Yatra, Yadav said every worker of Congress is standing with our country’s armed forces in this difficult time to protect the honour of the Tricolour, and the ‘Jai Hind Yatra’ is in support of our brave warriors who are not only fighting to save the honour of the country but also to crush the terrorists operating from across the borders aided and abetted by Pakistan on which the Indian forces have already inflicted deadly blows.

He added that history has witnessed that whenever someone tests the patience of India, the country has replied to it with force.