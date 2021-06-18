Young and outspoken Congress legislator Rupjyoti
Kurmi today left the party. The four-time MLA from Mariani
constituency in eastern Assam also resigned from the State legislative
assembly submitting his letter to the assembly speaker Biswajit
Daimari in the morning hours. The Congress claimed he was expelled
from its primary membership due to anti-party activities.
Speaking to scribes, the tea tribe leader blamed the State Congress
president Ripun Bora for the party’s failure in the electoral politics
due and he asserted that the alliance with Moulana Badruddin Ajmal led
All India United Democratic Front in the recently concluded assembly
polls resulted as destructive to the Congress.
Kurmi is joining the Bhartiya Janata Party on 21 June in presence of
State chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. It is believed that many
Congress leaders like Pankaj Borbora, Ankita Dutta, Juri Sarma
Bordoloi, etc are abandoning the century old party in the coming days.