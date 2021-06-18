Young and outspoken Congress legislator Rupjyoti

Kurmi today left the party. The four-time MLA from Mariani

constituency in eastern Assam also resigned from the State legislative

assembly submitting his letter to the assembly speaker Biswajit

Daimari in the morning hours. The Congress claimed he was expelled

from its primary membership due to anti-party activities.

Speaking to scribes, the tea tribe leader blamed the State Congress

president Ripun Bora for the party’s failure in the electoral politics

due and he asserted that the alliance with Moulana Badruddin Ajmal led

All India United Democratic Front in the recently concluded assembly

polls resulted as destructive to the Congress.

Kurmi is joining the Bhartiya Janata Party on 21 June in presence of

State chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. It is believed that many

Congress leaders like Pankaj Borbora, Ankita Dutta, Juri Sarma

Bordoloi, etc are abandoning the century old party in the coming days.