Congress, SP never spoke against foreign invaders due to vote bank politics, alleges Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on the Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP), and other Opposition parties on Tuesday, questioning why national icons like Maharaja Suhaldev were not honoured earlier.

He asked why no grand memorials, universities, or medical colleges were named after such figures in the past. He asserted that fear of losing their Muslim vote bank prevented these parties from even uttering a word against foreign invaders.

Speaking at the Vijayotsav of Maharaja Suhaldev in Chittora block’s Masihabad Gram Sabha here, the chief minister said, “While BJP commemorates Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with the Statue of Unity, SP sings praises of divisive figures like Jinnah. When we talked about celebrating Suhaldev’s valour, SP and Congress argued over holding weddings for Ghazi Miyan. We have made it clear — glorifying invaders must end, and national heroes must be honoured.”

CM Yogi inaugurated a grand memorial built at a cost of Rs 40 crore and unveiled a 40-foot bronze equestrian statue of Maharaja Suhaldev. He also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 384 development projects worth Rs 1,243 crore, and planted a sapling under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign. He thanked those who discontinued events held in the name of Ghazi Miyan and also remembered Maharaja Balbhadra Singh on birth anniversary.

The CM noted that Maharaja Suhaldev, a millennium ago, had presented a strategic and valiant response to foreign invaders, yet never received the honour he deserved in history. “PM Modi’s campaign for development and heritage inspired our double-engine government to honour him,” he said.

He noted that Bahraich’s medical college has been named after Maharaja Suheldev, as has the state university in Azamgarh. The hospital is named after Rishi Balark. “Our main events in Bahraich will now be dedicated to Suheldev, Rishi Balark, and Maa Pateshwari—not any foreign invader,” the CM declared.

CM Yogi recounted that Salar Masud, a foreign invader who marched into India with an army of 300,000, was systematically stopped from Mathura to Bahraich by Maharaja Suheldev’s strategic brilliance. By the time Masud reached Chittora, half of his army had been defeated. In the decisive battle, Suhaldev’s 20,000-25,000 warriors eliminated Masud’s 150,000 soldiers. Masud was captured alive and met a fate that, according to Islamic belief, assures hell.

Thanking the party workers, the CM said, “Your enthusiasm since morning shows that the fair must celebrate Maharaja Suheldev, not invaders like Salar Masud.” Referring to PM Modi’s ‘Panch Pran’ (five pledges), CM Yogi added, “Respecting heritage means honouring Suheldev. Freedom from colonial mindset means ending events held in the name of Masud. Today, your discipline and unity reflect respect for law and the Constitution.”

CM Yogi declared that while history may have been unjust to Maharaja Suhaldev, the double-enginine BJP government will not allow that injustice to continue. “He was a symbol of valour and bravery. Those who fought alongside him to protect India’s land and faith from foreign invaders were also long deprived of recognition and benefits.”

The chief minister announced that a grand memorial will be built in Lucknow in honour of Maharaja Bijli Pasi, who defeated foreign invaders. He recalled that four women warriors from the 1857 revolt had dealt major blows to the British forces. The medical college and university in Jhansi have been named after Rani Laxmibai. In Budaun, a women’s PAC battalion has been formed in the name of Veerangana Avantibai Lodhi, and her equestrian statue will be installed there. In Lucknow, construction is underway for a women’s PAC battalion named after Veerangana Uda Devi—about 35-40% of the work has been completed, and her statue will be installed upon completion. A similar battalion is also being established in Gorakhpur in the name of Jhalkari Bai, along with a grand statue.

The CM also informed that a memorial and cultural centre is under construction in Lucknow in honour of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, which will be completed by his death anniversary on December 6. He added that scholarships for SC/ST students are being arranged and will be implemented from this platform.