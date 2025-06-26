Congress slams centre over fuel prices, accuses Modi govt of favouring corporates

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday strongly criticized the Modi government for charging excessive taxes on petrol and diesel, despite lower crude oil prices in the international market.

Taking to handle X, Ramesh also accused the government of prioritizing corporate interests over those of the common man.

Advertisement

“Despite lower crude oil prices the Modi government is charging excessive taxes on petrol-diesel, selling expensive fuel to the public,” Ramesh said in his post on X.

Advertisement

“On one hand, you reduce taxes for corporations, and on the other, you directly strike the poor-middle class—what message are you trying to convey,” Ramesh questioned.

Ramesh also criticized the Modi government over reports of a potential toll tax on two-wheelers.

“Modi government means extortion government,” Ramesh said, accusing the government of prioritizing revenue collection over the welfare of the common man.

“Now, even bikers will face forced toll tax collection… If you hesitate to pay the toll tax, a fine of 2,000 rupees will also be imposed,” he said, alleging further: “Narendra Modi has brought a new plan to rob the public’s pockets.”

Ramesh’s remarks highlight the Congress party’s concerns about the government’s policies and their impact on ordinary citizens. The party alleges that the government’s actions demonstrate a lack of empathy for the struggles of the common man as the government’s policies favour corporate interests at the expense of ordinary citizens.

Meanwhile, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has clarified that there are no plans to levy toll charges on two-wheelers.

His clarification came following reports in some media sections suggesting that the government was mulling to impose a toll tax on two-wheelers.

“No such decision has been proposed. The exemption on tolls for two-wheeler vehicles will continue fully. Spreading misleading news without verifying the truth to create a sensation is not a sign of healthy journalism. I condemn this,” Gadkari cautioned.