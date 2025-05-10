Congress slams BJP for “politicising” Indian armed forces’ operation against Pakistan

The Opposition Congress on Saturday slammed the ruling BJP for its “shameless” act of politicizing the India-Pakistan tensions and asked the government of India to clarify if this is the time to indulge in politics.

Referring to a social media post from the official X account of the BJP, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera said: “So now you want to do politics? Is it time to do politics? Does the government not need the support of the opposition? Isn’t it time to give a message of unity? The government and BJP should clarify.”

In the social media post, the BJP shared a compiled video of various attacks between 2005 and 2014, mocking then-prime minister Manmohan Singh for choosing “peace talks” over military action.

Taking strong exception to the BJP’s post, Congress national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate stated that for Congress, nationalism means unity and that the Opposition party has unconditionally supported every decision of the government during the ongoing national crisis.

“For Congress, nationalism means unity. We unconditionally supported every decision of the government 100%. We did not even ask some valid questions that were being raised. Because for us, country comes before politics. But the BJP people are continuously spreading vulgar propaganda against us,” Shrinate said.

She further added: On social media, in the media, we kept quiet. But how is it right that the opposition takes up the entire cloak of decorum and the ruling party tears it to shreds? Why are those who teach the opposition silent on this ugly and dirty politics of the BJP? After getting 100% support from our leaders, your party and system spews venom against us – this cannot happen.”

The Congress leader asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to control their party or clarify whether the BJP wants to do politics on the issue.

“The Prime Minister, Home Minister and BJP President should either control their party or tell whether they want to do politics at all,” she said, adding, “This is the height of shamelessness.”