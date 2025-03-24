Congress slams AAP over CAG report on DTC

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Monday said the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has exposed the “mismanagement and corruption” of the previous AAP government.

Yadav made the statement after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta tabled the CAG report on the DTC in the Assembly. The report pointed to operational inefficiencies and financial losses incurred during the previous AAP government’s tenure.

Advertisement

Reacting to the CAG report on DTC, the Delhi Congress chief said, “The CAG report on DTC has exposed the corruption and mismanagement of the previous Kejriwal government.”

Advertisement

Attacking the previous AAP government, he asserted that in the past eight years, not only no new bus was added to the DTC fleet, but the number of buses was reduced from 4,344 to 3,937, and the total routes were halved from 814.

“Delhi Congress had been highlighting all these lapses mentioned in the CAG report for the past many years. But Kejriwal did not table the CAG report in the Assembly to cover up his own corruption and inefficiency,” Yadav said.

The Delhi Congress also slammed the BJP government for not presenting Economic Survey on the eve of the Budget presentation.

Yadav said that the Economic Survey was essential to assess the economic health, identifying trends and challenges, setting priorities, policy evaluation, providing baseline projections, transparency and accountability, as the survey acts like a diagnostic report, giving the government the insights needed to craft a budget that’s responsive, strategic and aligned with the country’s economic realities.