After Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, former CM and Leader of Opposition, Siddaramaiah has now tested positive for Coronavirus and has been hospitalised.

Taking to Twitter today morning, Siddaramaiah informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution.

He further requested all those who came in contact with him in the last few days to check out for symptoms and quarantine themselves.

I have been tested positive for #Covid19 & also been admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors as a precaution. I request all those who had come in contact with me to check out for symptoms & to quarantine themselves. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) August 4, 2020

As per reports, the former chief minister has been admitted to Manipal Hospital for evaluation of fever after the antigen test for COVID-19 returned positive.

In a statement, the hospital said Siddaramaiah is doing well and stable.

“Siddaramaiah is undergoing appropriate evaluation and management by a multi-disciplinary team of doctors,” said the hospital.

Siddaramaiah’s son and party legislator Yathindra said in Kannada that his father had fever since Monday morning and was hospitalized overnight.

“Corona antigen test has confirmed that he has been infected with the virus. I ask those who have come in contact with him recently should quarantine,” said Yathindra.

Incidentally, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who also tested positive for the virus on Sunday, is in the same hospital for treatment along with his daughter BY Padmavati, who too tested positive for the Coronavirus on Monday.

Meanwhile, as many as six staff members at Yediyurappa’s office have also tested positive for novel Coronavirus.

After logging more than 5,000 COVID-19 cases a day for the past several days, Karnataka saw a drop in infections with 4,752 new cases, raising the state’s tally to 1.39 lakh, said a health official on Monday.

Similarly, Bengaluru has also witnessed lesser number of cases with 1,497 infections as compared to 2,000 cases on a daily basis.

With the new infections, the city’s tally breached 60,000 mark to settle at 60,998, out of which 36,290 are active.

Meanwhile, with 52,050 new Coronavirus cases and 803 deaths in the last 24 hours, India’s overall caseload stood at 18,55,745 while the total fatalities increased to 38,938, data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare revealed on Tuesday.

The country had crossed the 18-lakh mark on Monday. Currently, 5,86,298 cases are active and 12,30,509 people have recovered from the disease.