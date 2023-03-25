Congress should support regional parties: Akhilesh Yadav

Making an appeal to all regional political parties fighting against BJP to come on a common platform to save democracy and Constitution, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has said that Congress should support the regional parties where they are strong.

“The people of the country are watching the kind of work BJP is doing and it is going to have a big impact on the politics of the country in the coming times,” he said.

Yadav , in a statement here on Saturday said all the regional parties of the country are fighting strongly against the BJP in their respective states. “But to give sharpness in the fight against BJP, all the parties of the country fighting against them should come together. The Congress party should decide its role at the national level. Where the parties which are fighting strongly against the BJP, they should be supported,” he added.

Yadav said time has come for the Congress to support the regional parties to defeat the BJP.

“Samajwadi Party is fighting BJP at every level in UP. It will defeat BJP in Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

He appealed to all the people to cooperate with the Samajwadi Party to free the country and the state from the clutches of the BJP.

Yadav said that regional parties will play a very big role in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and this will wipe out the BJP.

Describing BJP as the biggest casteist party in the country, Yadav said that BJP blames others but itself does the most casteism. BJP does casteism at every level from ticket distribution to lodging of police cases.

He said that today inflation, unemployment, injustice, atrocities are at the peak in the BJP government, the poor are not getting justice.