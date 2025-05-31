Congress seeks expert panel probe into CDS’ rejection of Pak’s claims of shooting down 6 Indian warplanes

The Congress on Saturday demanded a comprehensive review of India’s Defence Preparedness by an independent expert committee following remarks made by the Chief of Defence Staff in Singapore.

Chief of Defence Staff of the Indian Armed Forces General Anil Chauhan in an interview in Singapore on Saturday categorically rejected Pakistan’s claims that it had shot down six Indian warplanes during Operation Sindoor, calling the information “absolutely incorrect”.

Taking note of the observations made by Mr Chauhan, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in a statement posted on platform X said, “Congress party demands a Comprehensive Review of our Defence Preparedness by an independent expert committee, on the lines of the Kargil Review Committee.”

“In the wake of the remarks made by the Chief of Defence Staff in Singapore in an interview, there are some very important questions which need to be asked. These can only be asked if a Special Session of the Parliament is immediately convened,” he said and asserted that “the Modi Govt has misled the nation. The fog of war is now clearing.”

The Congress President said, “Our IAF pilots were risking their lives fighting the enemy. We have suffered some losses, but our pilots were safe.”

Referring to CDS’s interview, Kharge said, “We made, remedy it, rectify it, and then implement it again after two days and flew all our jets again, targeting at long range…..We salute their resolute courage and bravery. However, a comprehensive strategic review is the need of the hour.”

Earlier on 13 May, the Congress had also asked the Modi government to set up an inquiry commission in line with the Kargil Review Committee to examine the sequence of events in the Pahalgam terror attack and make recommendations.

The erstwhile Vajpayee government had set up the Kargil Review Committee on 29 July 1999, three days after the end of the Kargil War. The panel was set up to examine the sequence of events and make recommendations for the future.

Demanding a “similar independent and comprehensive analysis and assessment of the Pahalgam attack,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh had then questioned, “Will the Modi Govt now conduct a similar exercise on Pahalgam, notwithstanding the NIA probe?”

Further, Kharge also asked the government to clarify the truth in US President Donald Trump’s latest claim of using tariff power to broker an India-Pak ceasefire.

Donald Trump on Friday (India time) again said the “deal” he is most proud of is that he was able to stop “potentially a nuclear war” between India and Pakistan through trade as opposed to through “bullets”.

During the last few days, Trump has been repeating his claim that he told India and Pakistan that the US will stop trade with the two nations if they don’t stop the conflict.