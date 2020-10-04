In order to defer the implementation of the three controversial farm laws that were cleared by the centre last month, Congress-ruled states are expected to hold special Assembly sessions.

It is unclear whether in the states where Congress rules in alliance with other parties will follow the suit or not.

Congress has been launching an attack on the centre since the bills were introduced in the Parliament contending them to be anti-farmers and contended that Congress would repeal the ‘black laws’ at the first chance.

Congress complains that the proposed provisions in the bills are aimed at two deadly factors. Firstly, it disallows MSP for farmers and secondly, it opens them up to the corporates and large-scale private players.

A draft version of the bill has been sent to states that it rules, outlines two provisions.

The first provision allows the state government to decide on date of implementation of the centre’s laws. The second ensures contract farming between the farmer and any company cannot take place below a minimum support price (MSP).

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hits out at the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the contentious agricultural bills as he kick-started a three-day tractor rally to mark the protest.

He declared that the centre’s only aim was to destroy the pillars that supported India’s farmers – government procurement of food grains, MSP and government-controlled wholesale markets.

Rahul Gandhi is set to hold a series of public meetings with farmers in the state as part of the “Kheti Bachao Yatra“, which is aimed to highlight the Congress’ stand against these laws that were cleared by the parliament last month amid fiery protests by the opposition.

At his three-day Yatra, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar and other party leaders also joined.

He is scheduled to hold a public meeting and launch a signature campaign at Badhni Kalan in Moga district.