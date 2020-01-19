Ahead of the Delhi Assembly election which is scheduled for February 8, Congress has released its first list of candidates which includes names for 54 seats out of 70.

The list consists of the name of former AAP member Adarsh Shastri who has been fielded from the Dwarka Assembly constituency.

Shastri quit AAP and joined Congress on early Saturday after his party denied to give him ticket from Dwarka, the constituency from where he is the current MLA.

However, like BJP, Congress has also not declared any candidate against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is contesting, and a sitting MLA, from New Delhi constituency.

As per the reports, Congress will not field any candidate on four seats leaving them for its alliance partner in Delhi, Lalu Yadav-led RJD. Congress will release its second list naming 12 more candidates soon.

Some of the prominent names in the list of candidates released by Congress are Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhinagar, who had contested Lok Sabha election from the same seat, Alka Lamba from Chandni Chowk, Haroon Yusuf from Ballimaran, Rajesh Lilotia from Mangolpuri, Krishna Tirath from Patel Nagar, Mateen Ahmed from Seelampur, AK Walia from Krishna Nagar, Poonam Azad, wife of Kirti Azad, from Sangam Vihar and Abhishek Dutt from Kasturba Nagar.

The ruling AAP has been the first party in Delhi to release its list of candidates and it the only one which has released the list for complete 70 seats.

BJP had released name for 57 seats only while the Congress for 54.

AAP has dropped 15 sitting MLAs from the list and introduced 24 new faces overall for the Assembly election.

The nomination process has been started and last date for filing nominations is January 21. Candidates can withdraw their nominations of January 24 and the scrutiny of the nominations by the Election Commission of India will be done on January 27.

Delhi will go to polls on February 8 and the counting of votes with the declaration of results will be done on February 11.