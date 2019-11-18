Unhappy with the government’s decision to revoke the Special Protection Group (SPG) from the security cover given to Gandhi family including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Assam MP Pradyut Bordoloi on Monday gave an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha on the first day of the winter session of Parliament.

The matter is being discussed in the business advisory committee of the Parliament.

The Congress has criticized the move, terming it as a part of government’s ‘vendetta politics’. The Union government had removed the SPG security from Gandhis and provided them with the Z plus category security.

Party also cited the Justice JS Verma Commission report that said former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated due to security lapse. Congress has extended its protest till November 25 on the issue of withdrawal of SPG security.