The issue of removal of SPG security cover of Gandhi family was raised in the Lok Sabha by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday.

Chowdhury raised the issue during the Zero Hour when the adjournment motion given by the party on the withdrawal of SPG security cover was rejected by Speaker Om Birla.

Later the Congress and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leaders staged walkout from the Lok Sabha over the withdrawal of SPG security of Gandhi family issue. They accused the government of doing politics in the name of security.

Congress leaders also raised slogans near the speaker’s podium. They were later joined by MPs of DMK and National Conference who demanded the release of Farooq Abdullah.

He said that the security of the family should not have been withdrawn as the family faces threat to life.

The issue was raised by the leader in the House yesterday also.

He said that during the NDA government under Atal Bihari Vajpayee also did not remove the security cover of the Gandhi family.

Responding to the issue, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said that he cannot raise the issue in Zero Hour as he had not given notice in this regard.

“You have rejected the notice for adjournment on the issue. He did not give the notice to raise the issue in Zero Hour,” the minister told the Chair.

The notice described the move to withdraw the security cover as arbitrary. It further said that the removal of security cover was ignoring the existing and probable threats.