Congress questions NTA’s integrity over NEET exam scam allegations

The Congress party Thursday raised concerns over the National Testing Agency’s handling of the NEET exam, alleging that the agency has become synonymous with corruption.

“NTA has become the National Corruption Agency,” said Kanhaiya Kumar, Congress leader and NSUI in-charge at a press conference.

“When NTA comes under scrutiny, why does the Modi government try to save it and not conduct a thorough investigation,” Kumar wondered.

“If the CBI claims that no NTA official is involved, then why was the FIR registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act,” he further questioned, asserting: “Given the information provided by students’ parents, is it possible for such large-scale irregularities to occur without the involvement of high-ranking officials?”

Questioning the NTA’s handling of various exams, including NEET and CUET, Kumar highlighted that over 300 universities rely on CUET for admissions, and the NTA’s processes have raised concerns about transparency and fairness.

Also addressing the press conference along with Kumar, NSUI president Varun Choudhary demanded an investigation into NTA officials’ roles in the alleged irregularities. “Given the repeated allegations of paper leaks and malpractices, it’s essential to investigate NTA officials’ actions,” he argued.

The Congress party’s concerns came amid growing scrutiny of the NTA’s handling of exams and reported allegations of malpractices.