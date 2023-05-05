Congress questions govt’s propriety over wrestlers’ issue

Reacting to Union Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Anurag Singh Thakur’s statement that all the demands of the protesting wrestlers have been accepted, the Congress on Friday questioned the morality of the government, saying, “Where is justice when the wrestlers are protesting at Jantar Mantar.”

Wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and several others are sitting in protest at the Jantar Mantar for the last 14 days against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a BJP Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh, accusing him of molestation and sexual harassment.

Speaking to the media at party headquarters here, senior Congress leader and Chhattisgarh in-charge Kumari Selja said, “First of all, tell me who has agreed to the demands of the wrestlers? Has the government agreed to their demands? Is there any morality left with the government?”

Taking a swipe at the minister, she said, “What the minister has said in regard to court procedure about the registration of FIR, an FIR was registered after court orders?”

“When the court says then they talk about justice, but where the morality and justice is when the wrestlers are protesting at Jantar Mantar. And, while they are sitting in protest, how they are dealt with by the Delhi Police,” she said, adding, “when people see tears in the eyes of our wrestlers, how they will believe the government?”

The Congress leader’s remarks came after Thakur, on the sidelines of the Khelo India’s programme in Lucknow, said that the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is about to conduct elections.

Earlier, making an appeal to the protesting wrestlers, the Union sports and youth welfare minister had called on them to end their dharna as their demands have been accepted.

Speaking to reporters, Thakur said, “I request the wrestlers sitting at Jantar Mantar should end their agitation. The government is fulfilling all their demands. The Supreme Court has also given its order in this matter. Now, the wrestlers should fully cooperate with a fair investigation and let the Delhi Police do their work.”

“There was talk of forming a committee, that too was done. Delhi Police also registered an FIR. The Supreme Court has given its decision. I request the players to allow the investigation to be completed,” Thakur said.