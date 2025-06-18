Congress questions Govt as Trump set to meet Pak COAS Asim Munir, calls it a blow to democracy

The Congress leadership on Wednesday questioned the Union government after it was reported that US President Donald Trump is meeting with Pakistan Army Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Field Marshal Asim Munir.

“Now that the news has turned out to be true, a piece of advice to journalists and anchors: There comes a time when you have to choose between loving your country and loving your government. That time came long ago,” Congress Spokesperson Pawan Khera said in a post on handle X, lambasting the Centre over the luncheon invite for Asim Munir.

In his post, Khera said, “President Trump is hosting Gen Asim Munir for lunch. Not just the Bhakt Brigade, a fraud power broker whose knowledge of history can be written behind the matchbox which he uses to smoke weed, leading anchors too had trolled my party colleagues, accusing them of spreading fake news about Gen Asim Munir being in the USA.”

In a separate post on handle X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government over the lunch meeting between US President Donald Trump and Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir, saying it reflects poorly on Indian diplomacy.

Ramesh questioned the significance of this meeting, given General Munir’s inflammatory remarks linked to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attacks that killed 26 people.

“Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir’s provocative, inciting and objectionable statements were directly linked to the Pahalgam terror attacks on April 22 – today, Asim Munir is having lunch with President Trump at the White House. Is this the reason why President Trump left the G7 summit a day early, and could not give PM Modi that ‘strong hug’,” questioned Ramesh.

“President Trump has so far trumpeted 14 times that it was he who brought about the ceasefire between India and Pakistan – that is, he gave himself all the credit for ending ‘Operation Sindoor,’” Ramesh reiterated.

“US Central Command chief General Michael Kurilla has described Pakistan as a ‘phenomenal partner’ in operations against terrorism…. It’s a triple blow to ‘Howdy Modi’ from ‘Namaste Trump’! Indian diplomacy is falling apart with one blow after another – and the Prime Minister is completely silent,” Ramesh further alleged.