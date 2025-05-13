Congress questions government’s handling of ceasefire, demands clarity on national security

AICC general secretary and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel raised serious concerns over the Union government’s handling of national security, demanding greater transparency regarding the recent ceasefire agreement. Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters, Baghel questioned the timing, terms, and implications of the agreement, suggesting it may have compromised India’s long-standing strategic principles.

Invoking former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s resolute leadership during the 1971 war, Baghel stated, “Indira ji demonstrated that India must always engage with adversaries from a position of strength. The Congress party continues to uphold this principle—when it comes to national security, there can be no compromise or political opportunism.”

Reaffirming the Congress party’s unwavering support for the armed forces and its stand against terrorism, Baghel cited the ongoing ‘Jai Hind Yatras’ being held across the country as a tribute to the armed forces and the victims of terror. “While some choose to politicize national security, we have always placed the nation’s interests above all,” he said, on Monday.

The Congress leader also posed a series of sharp questions to the Centre. “Was the timing and manner of the ceasefire announcement a diplomatic setback for India? Does this development indicate a shift toward accepting external mediation on Kashmir, in violation of the Shimla Agreement? What commitments, if any, were made to Pakistan during this process?” he asked.

On the issue of the Pulwama attack, Baghel demanded transparency and accountability. “If certain leaders claim justice has been delivered for Pulwama, where is the evidence? Have the perpetrators truly been brought to justice? Who is accountable for the grave security lapses that allowed the attack to occur?” he questioned.

The Congress party has formally called for a special session of Parliament and an all-party meeting to deliberate the ceasefire’s terms and national security ramifications. “The nation deserves complete clarity on matters of such critical importance. We urge the prime minister to address these concerns directly and honestly,” Baghel said.