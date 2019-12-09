As Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi turned 73 today, top party leaders extended birthday wishes to her.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished Gandhi, tweeting, “Birthday wishes to Mrs. Sonia Gandhi Ji. Praying for her long life and good health.”

However, Congress chief is not celebrating her birthday in the wake of rape incidents in various parts of the country and concerns over women’s security, sources said.

“The longest serving Congress President, Sonia Gandhi’s exemplary strength of character has inspired generations of Congress leaders. Her strength, dignity, compassion and grace has united us and made us strong. We wish her a very happy birthday,” a tweet from the party’s official Twitter handle said.

Senior Congress leaders Kumari Selja, Manish Tewari, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, Milind Deora, Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev, Youth Congress chief Srinivas B V, were among those who wished the party chief early in the morning.