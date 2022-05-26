Congress to present report card of BJP govt on its eighth anniversary

The Congress party will release a report card of the Bhartiya Janta Party Govt on its eighth anniversary. Congress general secretary Ajay Maken and Randeep Surjewala are expected to hold a press conference in Delhi to present the report card of the BJP government.

The Communication Department of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has prepared a report card of the Modi government at the Centre, listing the failures and the overall performance of the government. The card reportedly evaluates the performance of the government on parameters such as economy, foreign policy, inflation, and communal harmony, sources disclosed.

“Unemployment is high and has broken record of 45 years while inflation is rising especially of essential commodities, petrol-diesel prices are historic high and Rupee against Dollar is historic low, the foreign reserve is also dipping so the country is suffering from the economic crisis,” said the sources.

Among other problems of national security, the party is anticipated to evaluate the government’s performance on Chinese aggression along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). In view of recent events such as attacks on Ram Navami processions, the Gyanvapi mosque issue, and the loudspeaker row, the report card will also raise worries about communal unity and purported polarisation.

The BJP government’s attitude to COVId-19 could be included in the Congress’ report card on the Modi administration. On May 30, the Bharatiya Janata Party will complete eight years in power. From May 30 to June 14, the party has scheduled large-scale events across the country. To commemorate the occasion, the party has organized many events.

(Inputs from ANI)