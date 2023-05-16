Congress’ ‘no’ to alliance with BRS or AAP

Ruling out any alliance with the BRS or AAP in either Telangana or Punjab, Congress leader Pawan Khera on Tuesday said in certain states his party will fight head on with regional parties.

Pawan Khera, however, deflected similar queries on West Bengal, particularly on TMC chief Mamata Banerjee’s statement of proposing to support the Congress in areas where the party was strong, saying they will take inputs from the state unit before reaching a decision.

“There are certain states where we are fighting the regional party head on. Take them head on and defeat them. Telangana is one such state. Punjab is another such state. We can’t think of an alliance with AAP in Punjab. So, out of question, head on, direct fight which we will win,” said the AICC spokesperson.

Asked about Ms Banerjee’s statement offering support to Congress where the party was strong, he said, “In West Bengal there was a by-election last month which the Congress won after 51 years. So as a party it is our responsibility to strengthen ourselves where we are weak and consolidate ourselves where we are strong and ensure we win all these states. So, when you are talking about West Bengal we will consult our state unit, PCC president, our leaders in WBCC we will go by their inputs and then make a decision.”

He also claimed that the Congress, which was witnessing tremendous infighting in Rajasthan, was coming back to power. “In Rajasthan, you can see only two faces – Ashok Gehlot and Sachhin Pilot there. Can you see BJP there? Look at the strategy. The BJP that is in Opposition should be making news six months ahead of elections. There are nine groups in BJP in Rajasthan. They fought so badly that they finished the party in the state,” claimed Khera.

He also denied that there was infighting within the Congress, be it in Rajasthan, Karnataka or Telangana, which is witnessing a tussle between the old guard and the new entrants.

According to Khera, it was merely a sign of healthy competition within the party. Following the victory of Congress in Karnataka, the state unit is hoping this will revitalise the party in Telangana as well where elections will be held in December.

The Congress Central leadership also seems to be turning their focus on the state with Priyanka Gandhi visiting it right after the campaign ended in Karnataka.