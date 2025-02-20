Congress MP Rakibul Hussain attacked in Assam’s Nagaon

Dhubri Lok Sabha MP and senior Congress leader Rakibul Hussain was attacked by unidentified assailants at Rupohihat in Assam’s Nagaon district on Thursday.

The incident has heightened political tensions in the state, prompting widespread condemnation from the Congress party and its supporters.

According to police reports, the assailants—whose faces were covered with black cloth—attacked Hussain while he was attending a meeting with party workers.

Armed with cricket bats, they launched a brutal assault on the MP. Hussain’s personal security officers (PSOs) intervened to protect him but were also targeted and injured in the attack.

The police were swiftly alerted and reached the scene to control the situation. Hussain was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Following the attack, Congress workers organized a protest at the Dhubri District Congress Office, strongly condemning the assault.

Party leaders accused their political opponents of using violent intimidation tactics to suppress dissenting voices.

Rakibul Hussain, a prominent Congress leader, has been a vocal critic of the ruling BJP-led government in Assam.

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has urged the state government to take immediate action against the perpetrators. They have also called for an independent probe to ensure accountability.

Meanwhile, the Assam Police have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend those responsible.