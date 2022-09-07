Congress MP Rahul Gandhi meets Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi during her four-day visit to India.

Hasina began her four-day visit to India yesterday as Bangladesh is an important partner under India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy. Soon after arriving in New Delhi on Monday, Bangladesh Prime Minister met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed issues of bilateral interest. She also visited Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah, a prominent pilgrimage tourist attraction in Delhi.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also met President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar in New Delhi.

While welcoming Sheikh Hasina to Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President said that “our shared history, language and culture connect us with each other”, according to a statement released by Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, bilateral ties between India and Bangladesh have grown immensely. She further said that the way the two countries have celebrated the 50th year of Bangladesh’s independence and the golden jubilee of India-Bangladesh bilateral relations is truly special.

The President was happy to note that Bangladesh has achieved great success in the socio-economic prosperity of its people. She assured me that India will continue to be a reliable partner in the developmental journey of Bangladesh.

Earlier today, Sheikh Hasina met Prime minister Narendra Modi and held bilateral talks to review and further strengthen the relationship between both countries at Hyderabad House, following which seven MoUs have been signed between India and Bangladesh during the visit of Sheikh Hasina to India.