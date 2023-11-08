Congress MLA arrested in Assam for derogatory remarks on priests and saints

The Assam Police, on Wednesday, took into custody Congress MLA Aftabuddin Mollah on charges of making disparaging comments about priests, namgharias, and saints.

A case has been registered against the accused legislator at the Dispur Police station under Sections 295(a), 153A(1)(b), and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A senior officer of the Assam Police, addressing the media, confirmed the arrest of Aftabuddin Mollah, a sitting MLA representing the Jaleswar Assembly constituency in Assam.

During a speech on November 4, the legislator reportedly made offensive remarks against the priests, namgharias, and saints.

A resident of Bhetapara in Guwahati filed an FIR against Mollah citing his derogatory comments which he claimed hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindu community and had the potential to incite discord between Muslims and Hindus.

On November 7, Assam Congress President Bhupen Borah issued a show-cause notice to Mollah on his derogatory statements.