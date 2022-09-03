Congress misleading people of Himachal Pradesh: Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has accused the Congress leaders of misleading people of the state by making false promises with an eye on the coming Assembly elections.

Jai Ram Thakur was presiding over ‘Pragtisheel Himachal: Sathapna Ke 75 Varsh’ celebrations to commemorate 75 years of the existence of Himachal Pradesh in Doon assembly constituency of the Solan district.

Taking a dig at the Congress, he said it is strange that the party that doesn’t have its own guarantee is giving ten guarantees to the people of the state.

“The people of the country have completely rejected the Congress. It is now the turn of the people of the state to give them a befitting reply in the coming elections,” he claimed.

He urged the people of the state to give a full five years term to the government since over two years of the present term were adversely affected due to the corona pandemic.

He claimed that after assuming the office in 2017, his government changed the tradition of politics of vengeance and vendetta. Prior to it, he said the state was divided even on the basis of the colour of the caps.

Now, the people of the state have made up their minds to ensure that the BJP government again comes to power in the coming elections, he asserted.

The Chief Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 13 developmental projects worth about Rs 26 crore and announced the opening of SDM-Civil office at Baddi to facilitate the people of the area.

Detailing the developmental works underway in the constituency, Thakur said that the Medical Devices Park has been sanctioned by the Union Government worth about Rs 500 crore, which would give a big boost to the industrial development of the area.